Cleaning drive in Thrikkakara after spurt in dengue cases

Residents of Thrikkakara municipality on Sunday joined the efforts of the Health Department to clear all breeding sources of mosquitoes in the region.

The mosquito index in many wards in Thrikkakara had been found to be over 60. The mosquito index measured as Breteau Index is the number of larvae positive containers per 100 houses visited. Figures above 20 is considered to be an indicator of increasing vector presence and anything above 35 is considered a state of alert, according to Health authorities.

A total of 17 cases of dengue were reported from the area last week, leaving the Health authorities concerned. The district administration, Thrikkakara municipality, Health Department, Kudumbashree and Thrikkakara Residents’ Association Apex Council then joined hands together for the Unarvu programme for preventive activities.

Source-reduction

Source-reduction activity has been taken up in the municipality with ward councillors leading the works.

Health standing committee chairperson Shabna Meharali flagged off a vehicle that sought the participation of people in cleaning-up activities. It led to 25,051 houses from 80 residents’ associations taking part in the campaign to weed out the breeding sources of mosquitoes.

Volunteers and officials from the Health Department and municipality went around, showing people how water collected in small containers acted as the source of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. Health authorities said the premises around houses needed to be cleaned up every week to destroy the breeding sources of mosquitoes.