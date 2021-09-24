Cleaning, disinfection of schools in Kerala to be completed by October 15

KOCHI

24 September 2021 18:04 IST

Local bodies told to release emergency funds for repair and maintenance of schools before reopening

The Education Department plans to complete cleaning and disinfection work ahead of school reopening by October 15.

The government has announced that offline classes will resume by November 1. A major challenge before the department and local bodies is to make classrooms and school premises clean and safe to use, at least two weeks ahead of reopening.

Preliminary assessment had revealed that many schools required maintenance and repair, as they had remained closed for one-and-a-half years due to the pandemic. Local bodies have been directed to release emergency funds to carry out repair and maintenance of schools.

Advertising

Advertising

“We have initiated steps to identify infrastructure shortcomings and repairs needed ahead of reopening on November 15. The necessary work will be carried out as per the assessment,” said Honey G. Alexander, Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam.

School managements have been told to submit electrical and plumbing fitness certificates to ascertain that the facilities are functional. They also have to submit fitness certificates of school buses. Directives will be further given on the basis of the general guidelines to be issued by the department in consultation with the Health Department.

Ms. Alexander said a cleaning campaign would be held in 1,037 schools under the department before October 15. The cooperation of local bodies, Suchitwa Mission, and voluntary organisations will be sought for cleaning and disinfection, she added.

The first instalment of financial assistance for minor repair work has been released under the Samagra Shiksha Kerala programme. The assistance varies from ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh, as per the total intake capacity of each school. The services of workers affiliated to the Employment Guarantee Scheme have been utilised for clearing overgrown bushes, if any, and cleaning of school premises.