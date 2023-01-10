Clean-up of Periyar tributaries under Operation Vahini delayed

January 10, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The delay in initiating the second phase of the Operation Vahini project has resulted in piling up of silt and weeds along the streams leading to the Periyar.

The project was launched in Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers to remove silt and waste deposited in their tributaries following the massive floods of 2018 and 2019. Though the first phase witnessed the removal of silt and debris in large quantities, efforts to ensure regular flow along the streams and tributaries of the Periyar did not have the expected results in Eloor and Karumaloor areas.

In Eloor, the affected regions include Convent Kadavu and Eloor Depot Kadavu, while Kaippetti, Anachal and Aatippuzhakavu tributaries have been clogged with weeds. While canals within the municipal limits were included in the first phase of the project, it was not extended to the tributaries of the Periyar in Eloor. “Work on cleaning up the tributaries comes under the purview of the Irrigation department,” said A.D. Sujil, chairman, Eloor Municipality.

In Karumaloor panchayat, the ecosystem of Kaippetti, Anachal and Aattipuzhakavu tributaries of the river had taken a hit owing to the inordinate delay in clearing silt and weeds spread over a large area. The fisherfolk had earlier informed the authorities that fish wealth in the region had dwindled due to poor oxygen levels in the tributaries. The panchayat authorities have requested the authorities to speed up work on clearing silt and weeds and to restore the lifeline of the waterbodies to its original state.