Kochi

Clean up ghats along Periyar: MLA

Roji John, MLA, has demanded that the ghats along the river Periyar should be cleaned up on a war footing considering that the Mandalam (Sabarimala pilgrimage) season is nearing. He was speaking at the District Development Committee (DDC) meeting here on Saturday. The MLA also said that survey operations for beginning construction works on the Angamaly bypass should be launched without delay.

District panchayat president Ullas Thomas demanded an emergency meeting of the Traffic Advisory Board to address traffic problems in Thrikkakara. 

The meeting reviewed the progress of development works under way in the current financial year. Officials from KWA (PH Division) in Kochi; JNNRUM Cochin Project Division; Muvattupuzha Valley Irrigation Project; Major Irrigation department; Public Works department (Roads), Thrikkakara; Edamalayar Irrigation Project Division and Public Works department (Buildings Division) were among those who attended the DDC meeting, the communication added. 


Oct 30, 2022

