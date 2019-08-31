Clean-up drive against dengue in Kothamangalam

The district health authorities will begin intensive preventive activities in Kothamangalam from Saturday in the wake of the rising numbers of dengue fever cases being reported from the area. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by District Collector S. Suhas on Friday.

The health surveillance team has reported as many as 50 cases in government hospitals alone in Kothamangalam and nearby panchayats. A total of 150 cases have been reported in the past one month in Kothamangalam block including cases at private hospitals.

Additional District Medical Officer S. Sreedevi told The Hindu that the market area in Kothamangalam had turned a breeding ground for mosquitoes owing to dumping of waste and unclean drains.

Preventive activities are concentrated on the market area. The health authorities have identified as many as 168 shops where just sheets covers the buildings against rain as a result of which they have become reservoirs for mosquito breeding. Similarly, the western side of A-Block in the market area, where an unclean drain exists, needs cleaning.

The Collector called upon traders and local residents to join health workers and volunteers in the clean-up drive. Antony John, MLA, asked the Health Department to ensure that blood platelets were available at all hospitals.

Dengue virus carrier mosquitoes usually bite during the daytime. They are active from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.