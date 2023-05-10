Clean Mulavukad campaign gathers momentum

May 10, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Mulavukad panchayat has come up with a proposal to remove garbage from all wards as part of the Clean Mulavukad campaign.

In the past one month, 2,120 kg of plastic garbage was removed from all the 16 wards in the panchayat. National highway, PWD and panchayat roads, footpaths, and backwaters and canals passing through the panchayat were covered under the campaign.

The campaign will be implemented in five phases. As part of bringing down the volume of non-biodegradable waste, 820 menstrual cups were distributed in the first phase. The panchayat aims at distributing menstrual cups to all eligible persons by the end of the year.

In the second phase, garbage from public places will be removed. A cleaning drive is under way on roads and canals. The waste collected will be handed over to Clean Kerala company. The drive has been completed in 15 wards, and the process involved cleaning 70 roads and 52 canals.

The campaign is carried out by members of the Haritha Karma Sena, Kudumbashree, and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme (MGNREGP), ASHA workers, ward members, and officials.

Awareness boards explaining the need to reduce plastic waste will be installed in the panchayat in the third phase. Tender proceedings have been initiated in this regard.

Squads would be formed in the fourth phase. A squad at the panchayat level, 16 ward-level squads and 100 mini squads will be formed to initiate penal measures against those found dumping waste in public places.

Beautification measures such as setting up of gardens will be undertaken in the fifth phase. They would be implemented with the help of Agriculture department officials, Haritha Karma Sena, Kudumbashree, and ASHA workers. Flower farms will be set up at all vulnerable dumping spots, public offices, and schools.