‘Clean’ local bodies to earn revenue from waste

Haritha Karma Sena members responsible for sorting waste

Nearly 30 local bodies in Ernakulam that had achieved ‘clean’ status in solid waste management will enhance their revenue by selling segregated waste.

The government-run Clean Kerala Company (CKG) will hand over cheques to representatives of civic bodies from next week. The earnings from segregation of waste are expected to boost the income of municipalities and local bodies.

Haritha Karma Sena members in each local body will be responsible for sorting waste. CKG has notified the rate for each material to ensure transparency and adequate pricing for waste handed over by green workers.

Senior officials of the Department of Local Self-Governments said milk covers would earn ₹12 per kg for baled items and ₹10 for non-baled products. The corresponding figures for high-density polyethylene waste are ₹17 and ₹15 respectively.

As per preliminary estimates, each model local body can earn up to 10,000 for a tonne of segregated waste based on the price fixed by CKG. The rate will vary as per the classification and type of sorted waste. Cans made of aluminium can get up to ₹40 per kg, while the price of a kilogram of steel is ₹20. A member of the Haritha Karma Sena is expected to segregate nearly 50 kg of waste daily. There are green volunteers who are capable of handling up to 100 kg.

The government’s plan is to entrust CKG with collection of sorted waste from civic bodies in the first phase. Panchayats and municipalities can also hand over waste to private vendors or firms involved in recycling, if they are able to earn a better price for sorted waste.

Waste will be sorted at the material collection facility under each local body. Chottanikkara panchayat had handed over 2.3 tonnes of sorted waste. The segregated waste available under 25 local bodies will be collected on Wednesday.