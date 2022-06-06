Clean Energy Incubation Centre to be launched

Increasing State's share of renewable energy generation and promoting start-ups among major objectives

A Clean Energy Innovation and Business Incubation Centre (CEIBIC) is being jointly launched later this month by the Energy Management Centre Kerala (EMC), Clean Energy International Incubation Centre (CEIIC), and Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council.

The launch is in keeping with the EMC’s goal of achieving sustainable development through energy efficiency and application of renewable energy and environment-friendly systems in all sectors of the economy, EMC sources said. Kerala was the first State in the country to set up an energy management centre in line with the Union government’s policy to use energy sector as a catalyst to promote sustainable development.

Green push

EMC sources said the major objectives of CEIBIC is to set up a clean energy incubation centre to increase the State's share of renewable energy generation, better the energy efficiency, and to promote start-ups and innovation in the sector. The incubation centre will support technologies, labs, and the already established infrastructure facilities. '

The CEIBIC will also help aspiring professionals and students go live with their innovative ideas in energy management. As part of the programme, an innovation challenge is also being launched soon to elicit the best ideas in the field, EMC sources added.

CEIBIC will support enterprises in the energy and allied areas, launch innovation challenges to create a pool of innovations that have been vetted across the globe.

Collaboration in exchange programmes for partners, research groups, government agencies, laboratories, incubators and financiers, and establishment of a network of mentors and experts to share knowledge in the area are part of the aims of the centre.