Clean chit for SFI leader in row over award of grace marks

January 13, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

A Syndicate panel of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit has given a clean chit to a Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader who had allegedly cleared the final semester undergraduate exam by availing grace marks for a stage competition in a youth festival in which she had reportedly not participated.

The on-stage members of the team that won the first prize in the Malayalam skit competition at the university union youth festival held from May 11 to 13 last year had lodged a complaint with the Vice-Chancellor alleging that the student of BA Bharatanatyam was not part of the team.

The Save University Forum had submitted a letter to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the varsity, on August 10, 2022, quoting the complaint registered by the students and also urging him to direct the Vice-Chancellor to cancel the “fake certificates” issued for awarding grace marks.

The report submitted by the Syndicate sub-committee to the Vice-Chancellor said that some participants had informed the panel that they had signed the complaint after someone reportedly told them that they would lose grace marks, if it was not filed. Two students claimed that their signatures were forged.

The panel also took the statements of the director of student services, head of the department of Bharatanatyam, and faculty members in charge of the stage event who confirmed that the student was part of the prize-winning team. The inquiry confirmed that the former unit leader of the SFI had failed in the sixth semester exam and cleared it by availing grace marks.

The Syndicate panel recommended that the results of the art fest events be posted on the notice board before awarding grace marks to avoid complaints in the future.