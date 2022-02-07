Classes resume as COVID cases dip

Schools told to strictly follow pandemic protocol

Offline classes resumed in colleges and for Classes 10 to 12 in schools here on Monday amidst hopes that the situation may turn normal as earlier in view of the declining COVID-19 case graph in Ernakulam.

Students returned to their schools in the morning and classes continued up to 4 p.m. as the authorities had decided to return to the schedule followed in the normal times. However, teachers and the non-teaching staff had taken extra care to stick to the pandemic protocol and guidelines issued by the Health department.

Honey G. Alexander, Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam, said that the attendance was satisfactory on Monday. The exact figures were being collated. The offline sessions for students in Classes 1 to 9 would resume on February 14, she said.

Students were told to wear masks and ensure physical distancing. Even though many were elated to be back on the campus after a break, they expressed the difficulty in wearing the masks continuously till the end of the classes around 4 p.m. Teachers said that only two students were allowed in a bench. Special care was taken at the dining space to avoid overcrowding, they said.

The sessions on Monday were mostly devoted to revise the portions ahead of the model exams for Class 10 and higher secondary students. Teachers also cleared the doubts of the learners and tried to reduce their concerns over the focus area prescribed by the Education department.

The offline sessions also resumed in colleges across the district. However, the institutions that were classified as COVID-19 clusters continued with the online sessions. The online mode will continue for this week and the offline classes are expected to resume on February 14.

The district Health wing has asked the school and college authorities to prevent overcrowding on the campuses. Students have to wear masks without fail and ensure physical distancing to avoid a possible spread, they said.