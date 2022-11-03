Clash at Maharaja’s College: police arrest four persons

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have arrested four persons in five separate cases registered in connection with the street fight between Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists, which led to the indefinite closure of Maharaja’s College from Thursday.

The arrested were identified as Ananthu, a SFI activist; Athul, a KSU activist; Mohammed Malik, a student of the college; and his acquaintance Wahid.

The police said there might be more cases and arrests. About 15 SFI and KSU activists admitted in the hospital are under surveillance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further drama unfolded on Thursday when a man identified as Kamaal, brother of Malik, climbed atop the Old Harbour Bridge at Thoppumpady at about 7 a.m. and threatened suicide unless his brother was released. “He remained there for nearly two hours before the police and firefighters managed to cajole him to climb down. This disrupted traffic as vehicular movement through the bridge was stalled and traffic had to be diverted through BOT Bridge leading to heavy congesting during the morning rush hours,” said an official of Mattancherry fire station. The scuba diving team from Gandhi Nagar station was also present.

The police picked up an SFI activist from the college hostel in the early morning hours. Following this, the police vehicle got waylaid by SFI activists. Shortly thereafter, a KSU activist was nabbed from hospital.