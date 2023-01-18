ADVERTISEMENT

Clash at city school; police register case

January 18, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - KOCHI

Two students, above 18 years, taken into preventive custody to curb further ruckus; released later

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam North Police registered a suo moto case following a clash between students during a farewell party of the Plus Two batch at a city school on Wednesday.

The clash broke out following an argument over a dance performance at the function. Two students, aged above 18 years, were taken into preventive custody to curb further ruckus and were released later. Others were issued a warning and sent home with their parents, who were summoned to the school, according to the police.

The police said that a few students were allegedly in an inebriated condition. A case has been registered under the Kerala Police Act.

