HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Clash at city school; police register case

Two students, above 18 years, taken into preventive custody to curb further ruckus; released later

January 18, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam North Police registered a suo moto case following a clash between students during a farewell party of the Plus Two batch at a city school on Wednesday.

The clash broke out following an argument over a dance performance at the function. Two students, aged above 18 years, were taken into preventive custody to curb further ruckus and were released later. Others were issued a warning and sent home with their parents, who were summoned to the school, according to the police.

The police said that a few students were allegedly in an inebriated condition. A case has been registered under the Kerala Police Act.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.