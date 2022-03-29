Clarity on K-Rail needed, says KCBC

March 29, 2022 18:06 IST

‘Government should remove anxiety of people on the issue’

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council, the apex body of the Catholic hierarchy in the State, has said clarity and removal of any anxiety of the people over the project were key issues as far as the K-Rail semi-high-speed railway project was concerned.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the bishops' council said the government should take decisions based on the anxieties expressed by the people and that the government should be on the side of the people when taking decisions.

The bishops also expressed the hope that the government would be willing to take criticism aimed at it under these circumstances when thousands of families feel they will be affected by the project.

The bishops' council said families that had been affected by various projects in the past, including those in Moolampally, near Kochi, had not got justice even decades after their land was acquired. The people of the State are not against any development project, but they should not be kept in the dark and using force against them is not in keeping with the democratic ways of a government, the bishops added in the statement issued here.