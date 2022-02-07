Clarify stand on amendments to Lok Akyuktha Act, Behanan urges CPI

KOCHI

07 February 2022 22:31 IST

The CPI, which had earlier distanced itself from the amendments to the Lok Akyuktha Act, should clarify whether the party would oppose it when the amendments were discussed on the floor of the Assembly, said Benny Behanan, MP, here on Monday.

The LDF constituents should come out with their response on the statement of the CPI that the ordinance was mooted without discussing it in the front. The LDF should also clarify whether the decision of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was imposed on the front. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechuri should clarify his position on the amendment, he said.

Mr. Behanan alleged that the Governor was acting hand in glove with the State government. Though the Governor could send back the amendments, he didn’t reject it. Instead, he gave his assent, which indicated a tacit understanding between him and the government, Mr. Behanan alleged.

