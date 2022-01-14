Clarify on SilverLine cost, demands Satheesan

KOCHI

‘Railway Board has termed the estimated cost unrealistic’

The Chief Minister should clarify on the estimated cost of the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project and the ₹1,600-crore worth irregularities alleged in pandemic-related purchases by Kerala Medical Services Corporation. He must end his ‘silence’ and answer questions posed by the Opposition, in keeping with the democratic spirit, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said on Thursday.

Raw materials’ estimate

The embankment through which 292 km of the corridor would pass would be at a height of up to 9 metres from the ground. In addition, a fence would be erected on either side. The government had no idea about the quantity of mud, sand, and aggregate that the project required, he alleged.

The Railway Board had in December 2021 posed to the State government the same questions about the project. The board too had termed the 530-km project’s estimated cost of ₹63,941 crore not realistic. The Niti Ayog went on to say that the cost might further escalate to ₹1.33 lakh crore and could even exceed ₹1.60 lakh crore. The State government has not done any survey or prepared a sound feasibility report to substantiate how the rail corridor can be executed for ₹63,941 crore, Mr. Satheesan said.

