Clarification sought on ‘love jihad’

The ‘love jihad’ issue continues to smoulder in the Syro-Malabar Church with a group of priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese deciding to write to the members of the Permanent Synod of the Church, demanding a clarification on its stand that Christian women were being trapped in love affairs, some of them even joining the Islamic State.

A resolution adopted by the 28th Synod was read out in some of the parishes of the Church on Sunday.

The public stand of the bishops’ council was adopted without consulting believers. It would affect the six million believers of the Church, said Father Kuriakose Mundadan, secretary of the Presbyteral Council of the archdiocese, here on Monday.

He said priests were of the view that the Synod must correct its stand on the issue.

Since there was no time for the Presbyteral Council to meet and pass a resolution, some of the senior members would write to the Synod, he said.

Fr. Mundadan said, “Terrorism has no religion.” It was inappropriate and imprudent for the bishops to have made a statement linking love jihad and Christian women. The priests felt that terrorism, involving persons of any religion, needed to be condemned. Fr. Mundadan said priests and the community of believers of the Syrian Catholic Church had also expected the bishops to come out with a strong statement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). However, the Synod had passed a “watered down statement” on the issue. The CAA needed to be condemned, he said.

Fr. Jose Vailikodath, another senior member of the Presbyteral Council, also expressed strong opposition to the bishops’ position. Meanwhile, the Syro-Malabar Church Media Commission has called for caution against attempts to paint the Church’s stand on the CAA as pro-BJP, and the bishops’ demand for investigations into ‘love jihad’ as anti-Muslim.

A communication from the media commission reiterated the stand taken by the Synod and appealed to the Union government to allay any anxiety regarding the CAA. The bishops had also demanded that the Constitution of India and its fundamental and holy principle of secularism should be preserved. They had also called on the government to provide shelter and citizenship to refugees in the country without considering their religious affiliation, the commission said. The cultural background of the Northeastern States should be given special consideration when refugees were resettled, they had demanded.