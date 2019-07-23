Clampdown on haphazard parking at Abdul Kalam Marg

Parking of convenience blocking the entry to the Abdul Kalam Marg walkway at Marine Drive may prove costly for motorists.

Taking serious note of the reckless parking, mostly by two-wheelers, disrupting access to the walkway, the city Traffic West police have embarked on a special drive targeting such offenders.

Cases registered

Since the drive was launched last week, the police have slapped a fine of ₹500 each on more than 60 motorists while cases were registered against 12 invoking IPC Section 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 120 (b) (causes any vehicle or conveyance to remain in such a manner causing obstruction, inconvenience or danger to the public) of the Kerala Police Act.

“We have noticed that access to the walkway at three points – near KTDC and CPO Junction along Banerjee Road and near CMFRI en route to Goshree Bridge – was blocked by careless parking. Besides taking action, we have also put up no parking boards at all the three points,” said P.H. Ibrahim, Inspector, Traffic West. The drive will continue in the coming days as well.

The Traffic West police had also undertaken a special drive against illegal parking along the Container Terminal Road last week.