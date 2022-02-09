Clamour for ring road gets louder

KOCHI

09 February 2022 01:34 IST

‘Reclaiming backwaters will help reduce ecological impact’

The ecological impact of the first phase of the ring road project that the Greater Cochin Development Authority(GCDA) mooted over two-decades ago can be reduced, if the massive amount of slush, sand and debris that accumulated since 2009 at the temporary bund that was built as part of constructing the rail link to Vallarpadam Container Transshipment Terminal, is used to reclaim the backwaters, Social Welfare Action Alliance Society (SWASS) has said.

The 9.5-km-long first phase of the 64-km Ring Road would begin from Chatiath Road and end at Varapuzha.

A decision was taken in 2021 to demolish the bund, after SWASS and many other organisations submitted complaints about the 780-metre bund located across the backwaters near Vaduthala, causing flooding in Kalamassery and nearby municipalities by stifling the smooth flow of water at the area where the Periyar met the backwaters.

Executive committee member of SWASS, Santosh Jacob said 5 km of the first phase of the ring road passed through areas under the GCDA’s jurisdiction and the rest 4.5 km, beyond Chittoor, through areas under Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA). “The road could be built through the reclaimed space, like other roads that were developed during the past decade. This would provide a much-needed corridor through the city’s immediate suburbs, decongesting Kochi. It would especially help patients visiting Lourdes Hospital and Aster Medcity, while also ushering in development of a whole lot of islands on the north-western side of the city.”

Mr. Jacob reminded that the GCDA used to allocate funds till 2017-’18 in its budget for the project. Over 100 families who live in government ‘puramboke’ land would have to be rehabilitated.

Ultimately, the ring road would usher in more benefits to the city than Kochi metro, whilst costing 25% of the expense incurred for the metro.

The GIDA completing Kothad-Chennur bridge would be crucial to realise the first phase of the ring road, said Francis Dianish, vice chairman of Pizhala Karamuttikal Samara Samiti. “Little has happened, although the bridge works commenced in 2011,” he added.

Alignment change

Responding to the revival of the demand for the ring road, GCDA sources said the 64-km road was to be readied in four phases – linking Chatiath, Varapuzha, NH 66, the international airport, Keezhmadu, Kizhakkambalam, Puthen Cruz, Chottanikkara and Mulanthuruthy, with NH Bypass south of Kundannoor. “A total of 64 hectares is needed for the first phase. They include almost 300 houses and other buildings, whose occupants ought to be rehabilitated. The alignment can be realigned based on the emerging development needs,” they added.