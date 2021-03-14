Clamour for K. Babu’s nomination turns shriller

KOCHI

14 March 2021 09:36 IST

Local leaders threaten mass resignation

The clamour within Congress and the United Democratic Front for fielding five-time MLA and former minister K. Babu from the Thripunithura Assembly constituency has got shriller with party office bearers at various levels, including District Congress Committee (DCC) general secretaries, coming out in the open threatening mass resignation if their demand was overlooked.

In a press conference held here on Saturday, they also threatened to boycott the election campaign of UDF if Mr. Babu was overlooked and said that they would take a call on the future course of action in such an event.

DCC general secretary R. Venugopal claimed that Mr. Babu is the most suitable candidate to wrest the constituency back from the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Mr. Babu had been very active in the constituency over the years and his popular appeal remained immense, he said.

They claimed that the public sentiment was against the sitting MLA, M. Swaraj, and the electorate would react against his stance on issues including the women’s entry into the Sabarimala temple. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had become an influential force in Thripunithura with 30% growth in the municipal areas.

Prospects uncertain

Fielding a candidate little known to the constituency will dampen the prospects of UDF and efforts should be made to stem the flow of Congress votes to the BJP.

The demand to field Mr. Babu was born out of the realisation to check the growth of the BJP and not out of apprehension over the candidature of Mr. Swaraj, the rebelling leaders said.

They said that experimenting was not the need of the hour in an election being fought by the UDF with the aim of wresting back power.

Former Mayor Soumini Jain, who is rumoured to be a potential candidate from Thripunithura, had little connect with the electorate in the constituency, they said.

DCC general secretary R.K. Suresh Babu said that none of those who protested against fielding Mr. Babu were office-bearers of the party.

The rebelling leaders claimed to have the support among others of 120 booth presidents, six Assembly constituency presidents, Kerala Students Union (KSU) district general secretary, Assembly constituency-level office bearers of the KSU and Mahila Congress.