Clamour for extending Goshree bus service may find resonance in KMTA

Buses from the islands currently terminate services at High Court Junction

The 15-year-old demand from commuters and non-governmental organisations to permit entry of around 200 private buses from the Goshree islands into the city, might well be among the first few decisions of the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) that was inaugurated on Sunday.

The buses currently terminate services at the High Court Junction, with the result that thousands of commuters who want to reach destinations in the city and suburban towns such as Kakkanad and Thripunithura have to walk to the nearest bus stop to board another bus or two.

Approximately three lakh people reside in the Goshree islands, spread across eight panchayats. Most of them earn less than ₹15,000 per month. They end up spending ₹10 extra per trip since they have to switch buses, according to Ebenser Chullikkat of Greater Cochin Development Watch, an NGO that has been spearheading the demand that buses from the isles be permitted into city routes and specifically to the M.G. Road metro rail station.

“The State government has issued permits to buses from Aluva to operate through the city and up to Chellanam – a total distance of 40 km. But, buses from Mulavukad, located less than 5 km from the city, are permitted to operate only up to the High Court Junction, leaving commuters in a quandary. Thousands of commuters had to purchase two-wheelers, flooding the city during peak hours and worsening traffic hold-ups. Successive State governments were hiding behind the facade of rules that curbed entry of buses from the Goshree region into the city. This cannot be cited as an excuse any more, since the KMTA can henceforth take a call on such matters,” said Mr. Chullikkat.

Referring to a cap of 650 buses having city permit in Kochi, Mr. Chullikkat said it could be overcome, if 100 buses from the city were permitted to operate to the isles, in return for a similar number of buses from the isles being permitted to operate in the city. He said it was the right moment to take a decision on the matter since less than 20% of the total number of private buses was operating in Ernakulam district. Introduction of a single bus in a route where there was demand could take away 35-two wheelers from city roads, he added.

The KMTA is keen to extend its jurisdiction to areas falling under the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA), considering that a few lakh commuters from the suburbs come to Kochi each day, it is learnt.

Retired Senior Deputy Transport Commissioner and former advisor to Kochi Metro Rail’s Urban Transport Wing B.J. Antony, who played a key role in formulating the draft rules of KMTA, said with the KMTA coming into effect, it was easier to take a decision on entry of Goshree buses into the city. Route rationalisation, which the KMTA is expected to take up, will ideally result in buses operating in routes where there is demand, at specific timings. That Puthuvype in Goshree isles was part of Division 1 of the Kochi Corporation would help extend the bus services, he said.

“The KMTA has the top brass of the Transport Department – the Minister, Secretary and Transport Commissioner – apart from internationally renowned experts like O.P. Agarwal, who pioneered the KMTA legislation. It can thus take a decision on such matters,” said Mr. Antony.