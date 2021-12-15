Clamour for dismantling unscientific structures beneath Vyttila flyover gets louder

Parts of roundabout, massive traffic islands hamper smooth movement of vehicles

Enraged at the maddening traffic hold-ups at Vyttila and on roads that lead to the junction, despite the commissioning of a six-lane flyover, bus operators, residents’ associations, traders and others have revived their plan to jointly kick-start an agitation demanding that the Public Works Department (NH wing) clear all bottlenecks that hamper smooth movement of vehicles.

This comes in the wake of the PWD not dismantling parts of the roundabout and massive islands that it built beneath the flyover, in order to carve out more space to park vehicles awaiting the signal, and to clear the junction faster.

Bus operators and regular commuters are amongst the worst affected by snarls caused by unscientific planning at the junction, said Nelson Mathew, district president of Private Bus Operators Association. “It is in this context that efforts are on to revive an agitation to wake up government agencies from their lethargy. Hardly 30% of motorists who cross the junction rely on the flyovers, while others from different directions jostle for limited space beneath the structure. The police permitting vehicles from Kaniampuzha road to directly enter the junction has worsened the chaos at the junction.”

“None can lose sight of the thousands of litres of fuel, time and human energy that is wasted when vehicles wait on end for the signal. This in turn worsens pollution as well,” he said.

The PWD must learn from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) the smooth and effective way in which vehicles were routed beneath the rebuilt flyover at Palarivattom. The government ought to have lend an ear to Metroman E. Sreedharan, who advocated twin flyovers at Vyttila, the biggest junction in Kerala, Mr. Mathew added.

Police agitated

Decrying the PWD’s delay in dismantling the structures it built beneath the flyover, a senior traffic police official said the police are hamstrung since they occupy considerable space at the busy junction.

Echoing a similar view, Raghupathy L., a trader who set up a business at the junction forty years ago, said traffic hold-ups on all roads that lead to the junction can be averted if the PWD knocks away parts of the massive traffic islands and the roundabout it built beneath the flyover. “This space is currently used for sleeping by beggars and others. In addition, the agency and Vyttila Mobility Hub Society must act in tandem, to optimally use the space within the hub to redirect vehicles,” he said.

Yet to get nod for work, says PWD

A senior Public Works Department official said an estimate to dismantle structures that hamper vehicle movement at Vyttila had been readied early this year and sent to the Chief Engineer (PWD-NH wing), based on a demand by the traffic police and others.

“We are yet to get a direction to go ahead with the work. An administrative sanction is needed since it would be a new work, which would also involve relocating a few traffic lights and a KSEB transformer,” the official said. On its part, the State government has not taken a decision to widen narrow parts and bellmouths of the junction, over three years since local PWD officials readied a preliminary report. Sources in the department said land would have to be acquired, especially on the eastern side of the flyover, where two or three more lanes are needed to cater to the ever-increasing traffic volume.