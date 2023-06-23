Clamour for dedicated grounds for driving, fitness test in Ernakulam gets louder

June 23, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KOCHI

Acute space and other constraints at grounds/open spaces where driving and fitness tests are held have given rise to the demand for dedicated open spaces and automated-testing tracks under the Ernakulam RTO office and sub-RTO offices in the district.

This has yet again shot into the spotlight, in the backdrop of hassles associated with conducting driving tests in areas such as North Paravur where the Government is yet to allot a dedicated ground to the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) to conduct the tests. Over the years, this has resulted in the test being held at an open space in Nandikulangara that was taken on rent with the help of driving schools. This in turn gave rise to complaints that user fee, apart from other mandatory fees to obtain licence, was being collected from applicants.

Attempts made to shift the test to a ground owned by Puthenvelikara Panchayat stirred yet another complaint that this would eat into the playground space for youth. Moreover, located on the Thrissur border, applicants from as far as Vypeen would have to commute long distance to reach here. An alternative space that the panchayat tidied and offered to the MVD became unusable as it turned slushy during rains. Ultimately, it has been decided to relocate the test ground to 1.5 acres of land owned by a church in Paravur town, considering that no rent needs to be paid. An agreement was recently inked with the church, official sources said.

The situation is such that even the Ernakulam RTO office, which is amongst those that generate the maximum revenue in the State, does not have a dedicated ground to conduct driving and fitness tests. The tests are conducted a little away from Seaport-Airport Road.

“We urgently need two acres of land to ready an automated testing track – possibly in vast tracts of Government land owned by HMT Machine Tools or other firms, following which buildings and equipment can be readied there,” a high-ranking MVD official said.

The MVD already has land for computerised vehicle-testing stations at Muvattupuzha and Puthencruz.

Earlier this year, Transport Minister Antony Raju had assured that efforts will be made to ready automated-testing track in ‘puramboke’ and other lands, to put an end to allegations that MVD officials were sometimes acting in a subjective manner during fitness test of vehicles. This will help applicants verify the testing process.

