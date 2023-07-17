Claims by opposing groups over St. Mary’s cathedral intensify

July 17, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOCHI

Claims by opposing groups over St. Mary’s cathedral has intensified with lay people’s forum Alamayam Munnettam announcing it will extend the ongoing day-long blockade of the cathedral into a 24-hour protest while its rival Samyukta Samrakshan Samithy (forum for protection of the archdiocese) claimed Fr. Antony Poothavelil is now in full charge over the principal church of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese.

Spokesman for Almaya Munnettam said that the blockade of the cathedral - ‘quest for justice’, will now be extended to the night from 10 a.m. on Thursday in view of what it described as failure on the part of the archdiocesan curia to make alternative arrangements to meet the sacramental requirements of cathedral parishioners in the view of the church closure. Both lay people and priests will participate in the 24-hour blockade, said the spokesman Riju Kanjookkaran and Thankachan Perayil of Basilica Koottayma (Basilica Forum).

The rival group Samarasamithi claimed here that Fr. Antony Poothavelil is now fully in charge of the affairs of the cathedral. He was appointed the administrator of the church on December 16 last year. Since then he has been given full charge of the affairs of the church.

Spokesmen Jimmy Puthirikkal and Johnny Thottamkara said in a statement that leaders of the forum met apostolic administrator Andrews Thazhath on Sunday and held discussions on the present state of affairs. They claimed they were told by Mar Thazhath that Fr. Poothavelil had the authority to convene the meeting of the parish council and the central committee and to take decisions on administrative matters after he was appointed the vicar of the parish church earlier this month.