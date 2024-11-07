CKCL, private players help fill gaps in non-biodegradable waste management in Ernakulam

Civic bodies in Ernakulam have a total gap of around 37% in their own facilities for proper management of non-biodegradable waste generated on a daily basis.

Around 230 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste, including plastic waste, are generated in the Kochi Corporation, municipalities, and grama panchayats daily, according to official sources. Local bodies have facilities to manage around 150 tonnes of waste a day. The gap in in-house systems is met through godown facilities available under Clean Kerala Company Limited (CKCL) and private players.

Godown facilities managed 78 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste daily, while private godowns accounted for the storage of nearly 10 tonnes, according to the progress report, as of October 2024, on the management of solid and liquid waste submitted before the Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal in New Delhi.

Among municipalities, Kalamassery has a facility of its own to treat 3.16 tonnes of waste a day as against the daily generation of 6.6 tonnes. Thrikkakara has a facility to manage only 1.8 tonnes daily as against the waste generation of 7.2 tonnes. Piravom municipality’s facility manages only 0.18 tonnes per day of waste as against the generation of 2.5 tonnes.

Some grama panchayats lagging behind in having their own facilities to manage non-biodegradable waste include Asamannur, Chellanam, Chendamangalam, Chittattukara, Edathala, Elamkunnappuzha, Karumaloor, Kottuvalli, Kuttambuzha, Nellikkuzhi, Njarakkal, Pallippuram, and Parakadavu.