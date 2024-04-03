C.K. Nanu faction blames Mathew T. Thomas for defeating efforts to work unitedly

April 03, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The rebel Janata Dal (S) faction has accused Mathew T. Thomas, State president of the party, of defeating efforts to ensure the unity of socialists and oppose party chief H.D. Deve Gowda, who has joined hands with the BJP.

A meeting of the State executive of the faction led by C.K. Nanu, its national president, blamed Mr. Thomas and JD(S) leader and Minister K. Krishnankutty for backtracking from their promise to work with the party. It alleged that Mr.Thomas had failed to issue any statement recognising the national committee. The committee also said that the State president was having a secret pact with Mr. Gowda.

The rebel faction will work in favour of the INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha elections, while supporting candidates of the Left Democratic Front in Kerala.