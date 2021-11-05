C.K. Janu’s voice samples collected in poll bribery case

KOCHI

05 November 2021 19:52 IST

Alleged payment of ₹35 lakh to Ms. Janu to contest as NDA candidate from Sulthan Bathery

The Crime Branch (CB) unit from Wayanad on Friday collected the voice samples of Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP) leaders C.K. Janu and Praseetha Azhikode and BJP Wayanad district secretary Prasanth Malayavayal at the Chitranjali Studio at Kakkanad in the alleged election bribery case.

The case was that BJP State president K. Surendran had allegedly paid a bribe of ₹35 lakh to Ms. Janu to contest as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad in the last Assembly elections.

While Ms. Janu is the second accused in the case, Ms. Azhikode and Mr. Malayavayal are witnesses for the time being.

The CB had already collected the voice samples of Mr. Surendran and Ms. Azhikode last month and submitted them to the Sulthan Bathery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, which had ordered the collection of voice samples on a plea by the CB investigating the case.

The CB plea came after telephone call clips emerged of the alleged conversation between Mr. Surendran and Ms. Azhikode on bribing Ms. Janu.

Ms. Azhikode had reportedly told investigating officials that Mr. Malayavayal had handed over ₹25 lakh to Ms. Janu at the Manimala resort at Kottakunnu allegedly after consultations with Mr. Surendran.

The samples will be subjected to forensic examination, which is expected to help the probe team conclude whether the voices in the audio clip were those of Mr. Surendran and Ms. Azhikode.