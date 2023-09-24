Civil works at a standstill as Kochi Corporation contractors go on indefinite strike

September 24, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

Civil works, including the construction of school buildings and drains, repair and maintenance of schools and hospitals and maintenance of city roads, have come to a standstill following a strike launched by contractors of the Kochi Corporation.

The contactors began their indefinite strike on Monday after conciliatory talks between their association and the Corporation authorities failed.

A prolonged strike will hit the city life badly as the repair and maintenance of roads and other civil works will be hit. The unrepaired roads and canals would invite public wrath, and the Corporation councillors would have to face public ire, said the contractors.

Kochi Corporation Contractors’ Association convener M.R. Binu said the contractors were forced to strike work as the civic body could not offer the association a cut-off date for the payment of pending bills. Bills dating back to nearly three and a half years were pending. The contractors were struggling to survive following the non-payment of bills, he said.

The works to be implemented using the civic body’s funds and Plan funds, and the projects under the Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation had been stopped following the strike, said Mr. Binu. The construction of the school building at Ponnurunni, the repair works at P.J. Antony Road, the maintenance of roads near the KSRTC bus stand area, and a few major road works in West Kochi had also been stopped, he added.

The cash-strapped civic body was planning to raise a bank loan for clearing the bills. The civic body had offered to partly clear the bills once the loan amount was released.