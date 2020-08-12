Civil supplies staffer held on stock misappropriation charge

Man was also accused of cheating the corporation outlet of ₹40 lakh

Hardly a month after he got a reprieve when he managed to avoid arrest despite allegedly cheating a Civil Supplies Corporation outlet to the tune of ₹40 lakh, an employee eventually got arrested for alleged stock misappropriation.

According to the police, Jeseef, 28, of Kongarappally had been a contract worker at the corporation outlet at Muppathadam for the last 10 years. He used to be a trusted employee and was entrusted with depositing sales proceeds in the bank regularly.

“The shop management used to give him the money with the chalan for the amount. However, instead of depositing the entire amount, he used to swindle a small portion of it every time and deposit the rest of the money using a fresh chalan. He then produced a forged chalan with the bank seal at the shop. Over a period of a year from last July, he siphoned off around ₹40 lakh in this manner,” said V.R. Sunil, Station House Officer, Binanipuram.

Eventually, the fraud was detected last month, and the manager of the outlet got suspended. However, no complaint was registered against the employee, as it was settled outside. The police are not yet clear about the settlement but said the amount was returned probably by the manager and the accused. Since then, his service has been terminated.

However, the outlet noticed another fraud in the form of a mismatch of stock earlier this month when stock worth ₹3.80 lakh was found deleted from the computer records overnight. An internal inquiry found that the records had been tampered with on the night of July 29.

It soon emerged that the accused had a spare key of the outlet that he had not returned. The outlet then lodged a complaint with the police who summoned the accused who reportedly confessed to his act.