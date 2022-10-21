Civil police officer arrested on charge of stealing gold from friend’s house in Kochi

The Njarakkal police arrested a civil police officer on Friday on the charge of stealing gold ornaments of 10 sovereigns.

The arrested is Amaldev K. Satheesh, 35, attached to the Ernakulam Armed Reserve Camp.

He had allegedly stolen the ornaments from his friend’s house in his neighbourhood. He was free to visit the house at any time since both the families were on very good terms.

The theft had reportedly taken place on October 13. But the loss of ornaments came to light only a couple of days later when the woman of the household returned from her native place.

Reportedly, the family grew suspicious of the accused since no other outsider had been to the house during those days and hinted at it while lodging the police complaint.

The accused reportedly admitted to his crime during interrogation as part of the probe by Njarakkal Station House Officer Rajan K. Aramana.

It had since then emerged that the accused was addicted to online Rummy and had debts running into lakhs. He had reportedly taken loans from banks and even private financial institutions. He is also known to have approached his friends recently asking for financial help but in vain.

The accused had allegedly pledged part of the stolen gold ornaments and sold the rest. They were recovered by the police.

He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

Recently, another cop was caught in CCTV stealing mangoes from crates kept outside a shop in Kanjirappally town.