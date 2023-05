May 15, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - KOCHI

A Civil Excise Officer suffered stab injuries on his hand on Sunday while conducting a raid in search of drugs at an apartment in Vazhakkala, near Kakkanad, late on Saturday night.

The injured officer, N.D. Tomy, was attacked using a knife by Tintu Mathew, 32, of Thalassery, who managed to escape. A search in the apartment yielded 73 grams of MDMA and 56 grams of hashish oil.

As per intelligence reports, Mathew used to procure the drug from Bengaluru.

