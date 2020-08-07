Civil defence volunteers rise to the occasion, lend a helping hand

KOCHI

Ernakulam has 900 volunteers to support the needy

The services of civil defence volunteers trained by the Fire and Rescue Services Department proved beneficial, as they helped the flood-affected people move to safer destinations on Friday.

Musthafa, a senior civil defence volunteer attached to the Eloor fire station, said they had helped people shift their belongings to relief camps at Kayanttinkara, Elookara, and Cheranallore on Friday morning. “We are also actively involved with the local communities by issuing regular alerts to them on the rising water levels in rivers. A reserve of 85 volunteers is ready to be deployed to meet the situation,” he added.

Shabab, a volunteer at Kayanttinkara, said the affected people were requested to shift to relatives’ houses. “We helped them shift vehicles to areas not affected by floods. The volunteers are keeping a close watch on the rain situation,” he said.

A team of volunteers was sent to Rajamala near Munnar to join relief and rescue operations. The district has 900 volunteers to help the needy. They have received training in disaster mitigation measures and act as the first line of defence in the event of natural or man-made disasters.