Civil Defence QRTs ready at 12 fire stations in Ernakulam

July 06, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOCHI

With heavy rain continuing to pound the district intermittently, the Kerala Civil Defence has formed Quick Response Teams (QRTs) in at least 12 out of the 18 fire force stations in Ernakulam to be called in for service in areas known to be vulnerable to natural disasters.

Each team is composed of 10 to 12 volunteers selected based on their preparedness to turn up at any hour on short notice. Besides, three to four volunteers have been asked to work at the stations to help mobilise teams in less than 30 minutes, including through social media platforms, in the event of an emergency.

“So far, our volunteers have not yet been called into active service in the district other than for helping firefighters in tasks like removing fallen trees. We have nevertheless kept QRTs ready with the participation of around 200 volunteers,” said Binu Mitran, Ernakulam Divisional Warden, Civil Defence.

Besides, infrastructure, including wireless antennas, have been set up in at least seven fire stations for facilitating Ham Radio operations at short notice. Gandhi Nagar, Aluva, Muvattupuzha, Piravom, Kothamangalam, Vypeen, Mattancherry, and North Paravur stations have been found suitable for Ham Radio operations. Volunteers adept at Ham Radio operations can be mobilised at these stations in a matter of hours.

QRTs would be called in depending on the magnitude of the calls received at fire stations. Where the incidents are seemingly beyond what the fire and rescue services personnel could manage on their own, QRTs would be mobilised.

For the time being, civil volunteers are engaged in tasks like mounting warning boards in vulnerable spots in places like Muvattupuzha and passing on information to people in hilly areas prone to landslips like Keerampara in Kothamangalam so that they can be evacuated if need be. The service of the volunteers can be streamlined in accordance with the directions of the District Disaster Management Authority.

At present, 550 to 600 active civil defence volunteers are available across fire stations in the district. Unlike in the past, volunteers now have a uniform that helps mark them out in a disaster scene. Besides, they have also been provided with safety gadgets like helmets and gumboots.