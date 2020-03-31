Civil defence force a boon for fire dept. in time of crisis

The 900-odd civil defence force (CDF) volunteers under the Fire and Rescue Services Department in Ernakulam have proved to be a boon for the department in helping the needy amid the pandemic threat.

They are working along with the over 450 department personnel in 18 fire stations to ensure that food prepared in community kitchens is handed over to those staying in camps and on the streets.

The CDF was an initiative at training members of the public in disaster mitigation measures, thus making them an effective first line of defence in the event of natural or man-made disasters.

“The volunteers are involved in the distribution of food packets prepared at community kitchens functioning in each panchayat. They are also helping us in providing medicine to the needy,” said Gogy J.S., District Fire Officer.

The formation of the CDF was inspired by the exemplary volunteerism shown by the people of the State during two successive floods. “We had given them training in saving lives, reducing damage to properties and enhancing the morale of people during disasters. Any Indian citizen who has completed the age of 18 years with formal education up to fourth standard can sign up as a CDF volunteer,” said Mr. Gogy.

Those enlisting as volunteers are expected to respond with social commitment and without profit motive and should have the physical attributes to turn up for rescue work during emergencies. The volunteers have been trained in imparting first aid and acting effectively in an emergency situation.

They now travel along with firemen in vehicles owned by the department to the nook and corner of the district to extend help to the needy on a daily basis. Special care is being given to the elderly staying alone and to mentally-challenged persons.

Those in distress can call toll-free number 101; a nearby fire station or the district control — 04840-2205550 — to seek the help of the department.