February 24, 2024 04:44 am | Updated 04:44 am IST - KOCHI

Joseph Mor Gregorios, Metropolitan of the Jacobite Syrian Church, will be given a civic reception on Sunday evening at St. George Jacobite Syrian Cathedral, Karingachira.

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the event chaired by Baselios Thomas 1. All bishops of the church will attend, apart from former Chief Secretary Tom Jose, Swami Dharma Chaitanya, Rashidali Shihab Thangal, and people’s representatives.