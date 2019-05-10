Kochi

Civic body’s mass cleaning programme begins today

Sanitation committees to be formed in each division

The Kochi Corporation will start cleaning and sanitation work on Friday as part of gearing up for the monsoon season. Mass cleaning up of the KSRTC bus stand and nearby areas will be done as part of the inaugural activity beginning at 10 a.m.

Awareness campaign

For each division of the Corporation, a sanitation committee will be formed to take up mass cleaning. The decisions were taken in a meeting chaired by Mayor Soumini Jain on Friday. Besides cleaning activities, preventive activities against communicable diseases will be strengthened and an awareness campaign will be taken up to ensure the involvement of the public in the activities. The Corporation has also decided to go ahead with activities aiming at plastic ban. Directions were given especially to clear drains in Vyttila area so that waterlogging does not occur where Kochi metro has taken up works.

The meeting particularly pointed out the need for cleaning the drain on the Shanmugham Road-Marine Drive Road.

The Corporation has decided to charge a fine on individuals who throw waste packets on roads. A squad will be formed in various areas with the help of a non-governmental organisation and to monitor such activities. It was also decided that the Corporation should ensure a system in place to clear the waste lying on roadsides.

Roadside eateries should be inspected by health inspectors in uniform. The Health wing should also devise a system to conduct inspections during night.

Homoeopathy preventive medical camps will also be held.

