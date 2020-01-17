Civic body to appeal against KCZMA decision

The Kochi Corporation will approach the State government and other authorities against the denial of permission for its Sarovaram walkway and cycle track project proposed across the Chilavannoor lake.
The Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) had shot down the proposal by noting that the “project would obstruct the flow of tidal-influenced water body in CRZ and flood-prone area”.
The National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), Thiruvananthapuram, which studied the project proposal, said Mayor Soumini Jain had stated in the report that the project would not impact the tidal action in the area.
‘No obstruction’
Moreover, the track has been proposed at a height of 1.5 metres above the high tide line and it would not cause any obstruction to the tidal action. The civic body would appeal against the decision of the KCZMA, said the Mayor.
