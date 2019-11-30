Civic body asks demolisher to repair damaged house

After a few Maradu residents complained about the damage caused to their houses due to the demolition of illegal flats, the civic administration has asked the demolisher to repair them.

The wall of the house of K.R. Harichandra Sai, located near Alfa Serene apartments, had developed crack on the first floor. The landing of the staircase was also damaged, and it reportedly slanted after taking the impact of the demolition. The crack on the first floor of the house, ‘Karotte’, is almost three feet long, said Mr. Sai.

The house owner, who had approached the Maradu municipal authorities seeking compensation, said they were yet to act. Though officials, including Snehil Kumar Singh, the Fort Kochi RDO in charge of the demolition drive, had visited the site and promised help, it has not materialised, he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Singh said the agency which had been assigned the task of pulling down Alfa Serene had been directed to immediately repair the building.

The house that suffered the reported damage is located close to the apartment. It has to be seen whether the crack is confined to the concrete plaster or runs deep. Whatever the case, it is the responsibility of the agency to get the repair work done, he added.

On complaints that debris from the structures were flying off to nearby areas, Mr. Singh said the demolition sites had been secured with iron sheets to avert such incidents. The demolishers have been asked to use certain mechanical devices so that the impact can be minimised. If the inner walls and other structures are removed using such devices, the fall of debris cannot be regulated. Protective covers will also be provided to nearby buildings. Spraying of water to reduce dust has also been suggested. Geo textiles will be used to cover the floor as a safety measure, the officer said.