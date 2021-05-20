Civic bodies told to ensure safety of HKS volunteers

Kochi

20 May 2021 20:13 IST

Many of them have stayed away from work fearing infection

Civic bodies have to ensure the safety and health of Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) volunteers involved in collection of non-biodegradable waste from households and commercial establishments during the pandemic, according to the Department of Local Self Governments.

Waste collection has been hit since mid-April following the second wave of COVID-19. Several volunteers have stayed away from work fearing infection.

The department has asked the secretaries and elected representatives of local bodies to provide N95 masks, good-quality hand gloves, face shields, and sanitisers to green volunteers. Local bodies also have to train those involved in door-to-door collection of waste in COVID protocol. They need to be provided with at least three pairs of uniform. The uniform used on a day should not be worn again the next day. It should be washed properly to avoid chances of infection. Besides, HKS volunteers should ensure physical distancing while at work. They should avoid having food from outside as far as possible.

The volunteers have to carry drinking water, and it must not be shared with others. Special care should be taken while removing masks to have food and water, according to a Government Order.

Waste need not be collected from homes where family members are either in quarantine or observation. Senior volunteers need not be involved in waste collection for the time being.

Local bodies should take steps to ensure that green volunteers are vaccinated.