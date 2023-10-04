HamberMenu
Civic bodies to join hands with youth in third phase of waste-free Kerala project in Ernakulam

October 04, 2023 08:49 am | Updated 08:49 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The third phase of the Waste-free Nava Kerala project in Ernakulam will focus on engaging with the youth in efforts to streamline waste collection and disposal across local bodies.

According to a review of waste-free Kerala projects implemented in the district, municipalities and grama panchayats made considerable progress in stepping up facilities for waste management as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. The Local Self Government department has suggested involvement of people from various walks of life in the third phase of the waste-free Kerala programme.

District panchayat president Ullas Thomas said the services of youngsters would be utilised in the third phase. “We have requested civic bodies to join hands with National Service Scheme units on campuses in rolling out programmes to create awareness on proper waste management. The youth will also be part of clean-up campaigns being planned in panchayats and municipalities,” he said.

On the status of infrastructure upgradation for management of non-biodegradable waste, Mr. Thomas said municipalities and panchayats had achieved the initial target of setting up minimum number of material collection and resource recovery facilities. Civic bodies had earmarked funds under the annual Plan for setting up material collection facilities, he said.

Haritha Karma Sena volunteers, who are involved in doorstep collection of plastic and other non-biodegradable waste, transport waste to material collection and resource recovery facilities. Segregation as per type and classification is done before it is sent for recycling.

