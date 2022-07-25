Civic bodies step up vigil against illegal dumping of waste

Elected representatives urged not to support violators

The spike in illegal dumping of waste in public places has prompted municipalities to initiate action against violators, notwithstanding the lack of staff and facilities to find a permanent solution to the menace.

The dumping of waste is often done in the night hours. People often come in two-wheelers and four-wheelers and discard the carry bags containing solid waste on either sides of the road or into waterbodies. Some of the municipalities have started imposing penalty on those caught dumping waste in violation of norms.

"Thirty-five persons were caught dumping waste in the open, especially in the night hours recently. A fine amount of up to ₹5,000 was collected from these persons," said C.A. Benny, chairman of the Health Standing Committee in Thripunitura Municipality. "We have formed night squads, involving elected representatives and officials of the health wing to catch violators. The names of those dumping waste in public places will be published," he said.

Chandrakaladharan, chairman of the Health Standing Committee in Maradu Municipality, said that a lorry carrying plastic waste was seized by the night squad recently within the limits of Ward 14. “It was found that waste was transferred to pick-up trucks from the lorry for dumping in various places. The owner of the lorry was asked to remit a fine of ₹10,000,” he said.

Sherief, chairman of the Health Standing Committee in Eloor, said that the council has installed CCTV facility in locations that were identified as potential spots for illegal dumping. "These places include the premises close to Hindustan Insecticides Ltd and Aarattukadavu. The highest amount of fine that was imposed recently was ₹10,000," he said.

However, the efforts to act tough against violators often hit a roadblock following pressure from various quarters to go soft on offenders. Kalamassery Municipality, which had launched a concerted effort in the first quarter of the year, had to slow down the efforts recently after reports emerged that even elected representatives were requesting the health wing to refrain from acting against violators. The authorities said that they will step up the drive as the Department of Local Self-Government has recommended stringent action against illegal dumping of waste along roads and into waterbodies.

T.M. Zakkir Hussain, chairman of Perumbavoor municipality, said that there should be a consensus among elected representatives that they would not support the violators. “Such a strong position would help in strengthening the action against those dumping waste in public places. We have asked the health wing to take action as per the norms prescribed by the government against illegal dumping,” he said.