HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Civic bodies roll out plans for source-level management of biodegradable waste

Kalamassery municipality to set up Thumboormuzhi model at 10 sites in the first phase as part of its move to adopt decentralised mode of waste handling; bio bins to be distributed in over 6,000 houses in Aluva

March 17, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant on Friday. Kalamassery, Aluva, Thrikkakara and Thripunithura municipalities depend on the yard for dumping biodegradable waste.

A view of the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant on Friday. Kalamassery, Aluva, Thrikkakara and Thripunithura municipalities depend on the yard for dumping biodegradable waste. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Kalamassery municipality has an uphill task to meet as the Department of Local Self-Government has directed civic bodies to ensure 100% management of biodegradable waste at source by the first week of June.

Kalamassery is among the four municipalities that depend on the Brahmapuram plant of the Kochi Corporation for dumping biodegradable waste. The others include Aluva, Thrikkakara, and Thripunithura. The Angamaly municipality transports meat waste generated at its market to the dumping yard at Brahmapuram.

The Kalamassery municipality, which has been depending on Brahmapuram to dump food waste, at present transports around 10 to 15 tonnes of waste per day to the site. The municipal council has now decided to set up the Thumboormuzhi model waste management system at 10 sites in the first phase as part of the decision to adopt the decentralised mode. An 18-member sub-committee has been constituted to identify the sites.

A.K. Nishad, chairman of the Health Standing Committee, said that the health wing had brought around 13,000 houses under the ambit of waste collection by volunteers of the Haritha Karma Sena. The civic body has an estimated total population of nearly 75,000 people. It is a herculean task to bring all households under the decentralised system within the June 5 deadline, he said.

Aluva, with a lesser population of around 22,000 people compared to Kalamassery, has taken steps to ensure 100% source-level management of biodegradable waste. M.O John, Municipal Chairman, said on Friday that bio bins had been distributed in 3,000 out of the 6,000 houses in the municipality. “The distribution of bio bins in the remaining houses will begin soon. Aluva has been transporting nearly eight tonnes of biodegradable waste to Brahmapuram daily. We have asked all apartment complexes to ensure source-level management of biodegradable waste without delay,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.