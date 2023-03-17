Civic bodies roll out plans for source-level management of biodegradable waste

March 17, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kalamassery municipality has an uphill task to meet as the Department of Local Self-Government has directed civic bodies to ensure 100% management of biodegradable waste at source by the first week of June.

Kalamassery is among the four municipalities that depend on the Brahmapuram plant of the Kochi Corporation for dumping biodegradable waste. The others include Aluva, Thrikkakara, and Thripunithura. The Angamaly municipality transports meat waste generated at its market to the dumping yard at Brahmapuram.

The Kalamassery municipality, which has been depending on Brahmapuram to dump food waste, at present transports around 10 to 15 tonnes of waste per day to the site. The municipal council has now decided to set up the Thumboormuzhi model waste management system at 10 sites in the first phase as part of the decision to adopt the decentralised mode. An 18-member sub-committee has been constituted to identify the sites.

A.K. Nishad, chairman of the Health Standing Committee, said that the health wing had brought around 13,000 houses under the ambit of waste collection by volunteers of the Haritha Karma Sena. The civic body has an estimated total population of nearly 75,000 people. It is a herculean task to bring all households under the decentralised system within the June 5 deadline, he said.

Aluva, with a lesser population of around 22,000 people compared to Kalamassery, has taken steps to ensure 100% source-level management of biodegradable waste. M.O John, Municipal Chairman, said on Friday that bio bins had been distributed in 3,000 out of the 6,000 houses in the municipality. “The distribution of bio bins in the remaining houses will begin soon. Aluva has been transporting nearly eight tonnes of biodegradable waste to Brahmapuram daily. We have asked all apartment complexes to ensure source-level management of biodegradable waste without delay,” he said.