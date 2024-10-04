Civic bodies in Ernakulam grapple with stray dog menace as canine population grows

Local bodies in Ernakulam continue to grapple with the growing menace of stray dogs.

The number of stray dogs on roads and streets has not declined, despite the animal birth control programmes initiated by the civic bodies. Stray dog menace remains a major problem in various divisions under the Kochi Corporation. The authorities stated that certain legal hurdles had hampered the efforts to make the streets and roads free of stray dogs.

“As per the Animal Birth Control Rules, stray dogs required to be returned to the same area after sterilisation and vaccination. Complaints had been lodged against the civic body alleging that dogs were not returned to the streets or roads after sterilisation,” said T.K. Ashraf, chairperson of the Standing Committee on Health of the Kochi Corporation. “Despite such legal bottlenecks, we are continuing with the animal birth control measures. The facilities at the veterinary centre in Brahmapuram had been renovated,” he said.

The stray dog menace has turned worse in municipalities like Thrikkakara recently. “The municipal council has accorded top priority to the problem as the number of dogs on the streets has gone up considerably,” said Unni Kakkanad, chairperson of the municipality’s Standing Committee on Health. “Though there were legal impediments in eradicating the problem permanently, we have decided to step up the sterilisation and vaccination of dogs. Funds have been earmarked for ensuring the success of the programme,” he said.

Though the Kudumbashree district wing had carried out an animal birth control programme by four of its entrepreneurial units, the project had to be dropped after the Kerala High Court issued an order in 2022 stating that the agency was not conducting the programme as per the standard operating procedures laid down by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

Raju Vazhakala, who had sought information under the Right to Information Act on the dog bite menace, said that the Siri Jagan Committee appointed by the Supreme Court to decide on compensation for victims had received about 8,246 complaints since 2016. It had recommended a total of ₹8.7 crore as compensation to the victims, as per the reply received on September 18, 2024. The government had released a total of ₹2.3 crore as compensation in 2023 and about ₹45 lakh as on February, 2024, he said.