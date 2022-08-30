Civic administration for flood mitigation measures in Kochi

Opposition demands compensation for those who suffered loss in rain

Opposition demands compensation for those who suffered loss in rain

With city life coming to a standstill following heavy rain and the resultant flooding in the morning hours of Tuesday, the civic administration has initiated steps to mitigate flooding.

According to Mayor M. Anilkumar, the heavy rain the city received during the morning hours defeated flood mitigation efforts by the Kochi Corporation and those taken up under projects like Operation Breakthrough. The heavy downpour, which resembled cloud bursts, resulted in heavy flooding. The high water level in drains and canals worsened the situation, said Mr. Anilkumar in a communication.

Antony Kureethara, leader of the Congress in the council, and Congress parliamentary party leader M.G. Aristotle demanded both immediate and long-term measures to address flooding. Despite spending huge amounts for cleaning drains and seeking the support of foreign countries to avoid flooding, city life came to a grinding halt following rain. Heavy flooding was reported from MG road, Kaloor, Panampilly Nagar, Pattalam Road, and Njaliparambu areas, besides other parts of the city.

The absence of a drainage master plan had hit flood mitigation measures. The civic administration should bring together various agencies, including Cochin Smart Mission Limited, Kochi Metro Rail Limited, Irrigation and Engineering departments, and people’s representatives, to address the issue, he said.

They also demanded compensation for those who suffered loss in the rain.

The Corporation, said Mr. Anilkumar, had issued directions to address flooding after convening a meeting of officials on the day. Contactors who had taken up desilting works in canals were asked to attend to flooding in the respective divisions. Instructions for completing the works had been issued, he said.

The civic body had completed pre-monsoon works. Officials were asked to attend to blocks developed in Perandoor and other canals on the day. The removal of slurry from canals on MG road would be carried out. Steps for clearing canal mouths, especially of Karanakodam, Changadampokku, Perandoor, and Thevara canals, would be taken, the Mayor said.

The civic body proposed to create more manholes on roads to ensure draining of floodwaters from city roads. The engineering wing of the Kochi Corporation, health inspectors and officials of Cochin Smart Mission Limited would join hands for the work, he said.