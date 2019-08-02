Kochi’s e-auto segment remains stagnant

The number of e-rickshaws in Kochi remains at 20, five months after they were launched, giving rise to concern that the city might miss the bus on the project to convert a bulk of the 15,000 conventional autorickshaws to electric vehicles.

Any further delay might result in autorickshaw operators being unable to avail of the governmental subsidy given to e-vehicles. The status quo prevails despite the fact that the manufacturer of the e-rickshaw fleet has tied up with a petroleum company to make available adequate number of charging points for the vehicles in retail fuel outlets, official sources said.

At present, there are charging points only at prominent metro stations in the city and at Edappally. One among the reasons for the inordinate delay in augmenting the e-auto fleet has been attributed to the society of autorickshaw operators not proactively pursuing the project. Another probable reason is that prominent e-rickshaw and e-autorickshaw manufacturers have not begun bulk production of the vehicles.

‘Little progress’

M.B. Syamathabhadran, general secretary of the Ernakulam District Autorickshaw Drivers’ Association (CITU), who is also an office-bearer of the Ernakulam District Autorickshaw Drivers’ Cooperative Society, admitted that there had been little progress in increasing the number of electric three-wheelers in Kochi. “Our plan is to increase their strength from 20 to 1,000 by the end of the year,” he said.

In the meantime, a key stakeholder in the sector said the firm that supplied 20 e-autos and allied charging infrastructure at metro stations was expected to ink an agreement with Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) shortly to augment the fleet to 50.

In the long-term, e-autos, which cause no air or sound pollution, are set to sweep Kochi in the same way CNG autos are swiftly taking over the market. Only those teething ‘birth pangs’ have to be sorted out one by one, he said.