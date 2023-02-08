City under siege by mosquitoes as Corporation is desperate for solutions

February 08, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The city remains under siege as a scourge of mosquitoes take it over during early morning hours and evenings leaving Kochiites with little respite.

While mosquito menace normally gets worse during the nippy climate between October and January, there is a near unanimous opinion that it is worst during recent years.

“A targeted mass drive to contain the proliferation of mosquitoes has to be undertaken from October, but it was not done by the Corporation this year. Notices have also not been issued to owners of abandoned plots to clean them up so that they don’t turn breeding ground for mosquitoes. Councillors are being swarmed with complaints from residents though we can hardly do anything on our own without the support of the civic body,” said Mamangalam councillor and former Health Standing Committee Chairperson V.K. Minimol.

Erratic fogging and spraying of mosquito larvae killer concentrate have brought little respite to residents. “People are so fed up that they are now more reliant on mosquito killing bats rather than an ineptitude Corporation. It is a travesty that in this age of technological revolution, the Corporation still depends on the archaic method of fogging. We are set to give a memorandum to the Mayor demanding immediate action,” said Rangadasa Prabhu of Ernakulam District Residents Association Apex Council.

M.G. Aristotle, councillor for the Kathrikadavu division, vouches that so worse is the condition now that recently he had to stop addressing an association meeting held to discuss mosquito menace after a mosquito entered his mouth. “There was no point in talking any longer after that since the problem hit us right there and then,” he said in half jest.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said a meeting to address the issue would be held shortly where Health Standing Committee chairman T.K. Asharaf is likely to submit an action plan. “Lack of funds to supply diesel for operating hand-fogging machines and the drop in the number of workers under the HEAL project have also hit the mosquito eradication programme,” he said.

Mr. Asharaf while admitting that the delayed mosquito containment activities had not produced the desired results attributed it to two factors — inefficiency of workers and lack of public participation. He said health volunteers from Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups would be deployed for a household survey to ensure that septic tank vent pipes were properly covered so that one of the major sources of origin of mosquitoes was dealt with.

“We have allocated ₹5,000 each to all divisions for buying diesel for operating hand-fogging machines for around four hours for the next 15 days. At present, we have 36 hand-fogging machines with one each for two divisions. Shortly, more machines will be bought to assign one to every division,” said Mr. Ashraf.

Fogging will be decentralised from this week onwards with a new schedule of between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. A dedicated team of officials and a younger crop of workers will be deployed for executing the action plan for containment of mosquitoes, he added.

