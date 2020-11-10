City to host national urban mobility meet

KOCHI

10 November 2020 23:12 IST

Kochi will host the 14th Urban Mobility India (UMI) conference, organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in October 2021.

MoHUA Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra made the announcement at the 13th UMI conference held online on Tuesday. The theme selected for the Kochi UMI conference is “Mobility for All”.

Kochi was selected considering the city’s achievements in the past few years, especially transport-related initiatives started by Kochi Metro.

“Kochi is the first city in the country to bring in an integrated water and land transport model. The impending Water Metro is a unique project and other States in the country should emulate it,” he said.