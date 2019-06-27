City to host Kerala Health Tourism summit on July 3, 4

The Confederation of Indian Industry is organising the seventh edition of Kerala Health Tourism at Hotel Le Meriden here on July 3 and 4. The summit will deliberate on the theme ‘Kerala – an emerging global hotspot for medical tourism’.

The organisers said that India had been growing as a hub for medical tourism and the prime reason was affordable medical treatment in India compared to west Europe, North America and some southeast Asian countries. India commands nearly 18% of the global medical tourism market. India’s medical tourism industry is estimated to be worth $9 billion and will account for 20% of the global market share by 2020. NITI Aayog has identified Medical Value Travel as a major source of foreign exchange earnings for India.