City to host IPTA State meet

February 18, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The two-day State meeting of the Indian People’s Theatre Movement (IPTA) will get under way at Changampuzha Park on Monday.

A cultural fete to be held in this connection will be inaugurated by literary critic M.K. Sanoo in the evening. Assembly Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar will be the chief guest. Reception committee chairperson Kamala Sadanandan will preside. This would be followed by the staging of folk art forms by IPTA Alapuzha, said office bearers of IPTA at a press conference here on Saturday.

IPTA Vice President and acclaimed singer of revolutionary songs P.K. Medini will raise the flag ahead of the delegate’s meet at Ashir Bhavan in Kacheripady on Tuesday. Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will inaugurate the meeting.

The three-day cultural rally marking the State meet was flagged off from Paravur on Saturday and conclude at the meeting venue on Monday.