City to host global meet on flood mitigation

KOCHI

01 February 2022 23:49 IST

Kochi, Italian city to cooperate on climate change, transport

A meeting of the flood mitigation cluster formed by the International Urban and Regional Cooperation (IURC) of the European Union, will be held in Kochi in March.

Besides Kochi city, Messina of Italy, Rotterdam of Netherlands, Almada in Portugal, Porbandar in Gujarat, and Panaji in Goa are the other cities in the cluster. The decision for the cluster meeting was taken at a meeting held on Tuesday. Messina and Kochi will cooperate in the areas of climate change, modernisation of transportation sector. The city will exchange climate mitigation measures with Kochi. An urban cooperation action plan will be formed for the two cities, according to a communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar. IURC programme director Karamanos Panagioties; International Relations Officer of Messina, Josephine; and Rajan Chedambath of the Centre for Heritage Environment and Development of Kochi Corporation attended the meet.

